Earlier this summer, Kim Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story in which she was promoting Olivia Rodrigo's debut studio album SOUR. What would've been a regular promotional video turned into a hilarious off-guard moment, in which Kim and Kanye's eldest child, North West, was caught on camera making fun of Kim.

According to North West, Kim was lying to her followers when telling them that she listened to Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license." The entire moment was a funny reminder that North shares some of Kanye's most notable mannerisms, and now, several months later, North West is back at it again.

In a new story post, Kim is about to record a promotional video for another brand, but before she can even get started, North roasts her for talking different whenever she gets on social media. As Kim approaches a care package filled with beauty products, North jokingly asks her, "Why do you talk different?"

Kim responds to North, saying, "Why do I talk like what? For my videos, I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different?"

North West then rips Kim to shreds by mocking her, and in an overexaggerated tone of voice, she says, "Guys! So today I got this new mask! And this new bronzer!"

See the hilarious new exchange between Kim Kardashian and North West below.