In his latest VladTV interview, model Tyson Beckford took us on a brief trip back to 2018 to address his long-ago internet feud with Kim Kardashian West. At the time, Beckford had commented some choice words about a paparazzi photo of the mother of four.

“Sorry I don’t care for it personally,” he wrote, according to USA Today. “She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.”

Kardashian West was quick to chime in with a sassy reply, writing, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” followed by a train of emojis insinuating that Beckford could be gay.

USA Today reports that the model took then took the feud to his own Instagram feed, posting a shirtless selfie with the caption, “I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do.”

Three years later, Beckford has another message for anyone else making assumptions about his sexuality.

“Sometimes I’ll get a couple suckers on Instagram who will try to say like, ‘Oh, yeah. You gay,’” he told VladTV. “Then I’m like ‘Where is this coming from?’ You heard it from that dumbass? And then you heard it from that stupid bitch Wendy Williams?”

“Man, fuck all of them! I ain’t never been gay, nor do I have a problem with gay people. It’s just like, don’t try to turn a situation into something because I got the best of you.”

You can watch Beckford’s interview with VladTV for yourself below.

[Via]