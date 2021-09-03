Kim Kardashian may be going through a rough patch with her estranged husband Kanye West, but she'll never stoop so low as to root for the opposing team.

The reality television star was a major part of the DONDA rollout, attending all three listening events and appearing on stage while wearing a wedding dress at Soldier Field. On the day that Kanye released the album, Kim posted four of her favorite songs to promote it on Instagram, but she accidentally showed that she was listening on mute. Today, a viral post is circulating that appears to suggest that Kim is also promoting Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy, listening to the song "Fair Trade" with Travis Scott on full blast, but according to TMZ, the post is fake.



A doctored screenshot is making its way around the internet, trying to paint Kim in a bad light and showing her listening to her estranged husband's enemy's music. It simply shows her listening to "Fair Trade" and posting about it on Instagram Stories, but after some research, the post was proven to not be legitimate.

This comes after Drake almost surely dissed Kanye on the song "7AM On Bridle Path," during which he raps, "Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/’Stead of just a post out of desperation."

After Drake dissed Kanye on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal," Kanye leaked Drake's Toronto home address in the Bridle Path neighborhood, so everybody thinks this is a shot against Ye.



