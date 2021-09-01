Kanye West has officially released his tenth studio album DONDA after months of teases and listening parties, and it's every bit as good as what people imagined. Despite having twenty-seven songs, fans are praising the album on social media, pointing out the strong production, features, flows, and more. Some are even naming DONDA as one of the best albums in Kanye's discography.

As we continue listening to the project and noticing new things about it, people are noticing one line in "Lord I Need You," which is an emotional song about his relationship deteriorating with Kim Kardashian, where Ye may be alluding to his wife cheating on him.



"When you said give me a ring, you really meant a ring, huh? Turned out to be more than just a fling, huh?," starts off Kanye before uttering the line in question. "Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?"

Fans have taken to social media to wonder aloud about the origin of the Walgreens lyric, speculating that Kim may have told Kanye that she was going to the pharmacy when she was actually spending time with another man. Kim has not addressed the rumors, and it does feel like a bit of a reach.

What do you think? Is Kanye alluding to Kim cheating?

