Despite spurning the advances of numerous key players in the record industry, in favor of Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters distribution startup, the teenage sensation that is NLE Choppa will be granted his own label imprint under Warner Music Group. The initiative fittingly titled No Love Entertainment after the rapper's three-letter acronym places him in the driver seat of his talent incubator, from which he will always publish his full-length debut under the WMG banner.

Choppa's decision was guided in part by Steve Stoute's patience regarding the cost/benefit ratio of WMG and its competitors. Back in February, Steve Stoute helped NLE thin out the herd by eliminating Republic, Interscope, and Caroline Records from signing him to a potentially short-sighted 360 deal. Instead, NLE joined Stoute's fledgling roster at UnitedMasters, a "music industry alternative" that pairs burgeoning artists with best brands and resources available on the open and closed market(s).

"Warner Records today announced that the company has partnered with NLE Choppa for the launch of his label, No Love Entertainment (NLE). NLE Choppa will christen the venture with the release of brand new music," a statement reads, as listed @ www.wmg.com.

NLE Choppa hit paydirt off the viral success of "Shotta Flow," a low budget video single that quickly vaulted up the ranks thanks to its author's uncharacteristic zeal. 80 million YouTube views later, the song has seen itself modulated into a remix assisted by Blueface, opening all kinds of doors for the 16-year old sensation, including a teenage duet with none other than Bhad Bhabie.