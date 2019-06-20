Blueface Assists NLE Choppa On The "Shotta Flow" Remix

NLE Choppa, the 16-year-old viral sensation, is making his mark on the rap game slowly but surely. He first began to make headlines at the top of the year when he revealed that he turned down a $3M deal for a partnership with United Masters. His single, "Choppa Flow" took off since then, becoming one of those songs that's essentially inescapable on hip-hop playlists. He's continued to pump out new music since but none of it has stuck like his breakout hit. To keep the momentum going, he enlists one of the XXL Freshman for some assistance.

Blueface comes through for the remix of NLE Choppa's "Shotta Flow." Blueface's off-kilter flow fits perfectly on the piano-based production while NLE Choppa's verse is the same as the original. The remix arrives shortly after the single was officially certified platinum.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hopped off the bus then I hopped in a Porsche

I'm on 4G sitting on a 4 piece

With a biscuit, I play with fire sometimes I burn bridges