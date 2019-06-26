mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bhad Bhabie & NLE Choppa Turn Up On New Banger "Get Like Me"

Aron A.
June 26, 2019 19:01
Get Like Me
Bhad Bhabie Feat. NLE Choppa

Bhad Bhabie and NLE Choppa suggest you get yourself some coins.


Say what you will about Bhad Bhabie but she's putting in work. It's been a little over two years since she became a viral sensation which she turned into a full-blown career. She's been nominated for Billboard Music Awards, earned platinum and gold plaques, and worked alongside Kodak Black, Tory Lanez, Snoop Dogg, and more. Today, she returned with her new single, "Get Like Me" featuring another young star, NLE Choppa. Bhad Bhabie's been trying out different sounds in recent times while also sharpening her skills. On "Get Like Me," Bhad Bhabie and NLE Choppa deliver an energetic banger that has an evident Memphis influence to its hook and production. 

Bhad Bhabie's latest single arrives shortly after the release of her single, "Lotta Dem." She's dropped off a ton of singles in recent times including the two versions of "Bestie" as well as "Babyface Savage" with NLE Choppa.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitches be runnin' in circles
Feel like I'm runnin' a circuit
Rake me up for the commercial
Bands bustin; through my birkins

Bhad Bhabie
