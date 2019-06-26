Bhad Bhabie & NLE Choppa Turn Up On New Banger "Get Like Me"

Say what you will about Bhad Bhabie but she's putting in work. It's been a little over two years since she became a viral sensation which she turned into a full-blown career. She's been nominated for Billboard Music Awards, earned platinum and gold plaques, and worked alongside Kodak Black, Tory Lanez, Snoop Dogg, and more. Today, she returned with her new single, "Get Like Me" featuring another young star, NLE Choppa. Bhad Bhabie's been trying out different sounds in recent times while also sharpening her skills. On "Get Like Me," Bhad Bhabie and NLE Choppa deliver an energetic banger that has an evident Memphis influence to its hook and production.

Bhad Bhabie's latest single arrives shortly after the release of her single, "Lotta Dem." She's dropped off a ton of singles in recent times including the two versions of "Bestie" as well as "Babyface Savage" with NLE Choppa.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches be runnin' in circles

Feel like I'm runnin' a circuit

Rake me up for the commercial

Bands bustin; through my birkins