Memphis rapper NLE Choppa has restructured his image, shifting his focus from gang violence to personal health in recent years. The 18-year-old recording artist has been sharing his tips and tricks to a long, fulfilling, and happy life, instructing his followers to follow a plant-based diet. At the end of the day, you are what you eat. The rapper has an unconventional way of preaching to his fans, but he's making a positive difference in people's lives by showing them it can be cool to garden, grow your own food, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

It's been proven that a plant-based diet can have countless health benefits-- especially as it pertains to your heart and brain health. According to NLE Choppa, his guidance helped cure somebody who was suffering from cancer, learning that they were healed after following his advice.

"Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer," tweeted NLE Choppa. "This Major To Me [100 emoji] [prayer hands emoji] #ThankGod."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After his post started picking up attention across the internet, the rapper explained how the patient was cured.

"It’s funny cause some people think I’m lying, which is understandable but that’s nowhere near the case," said Choppa. "Curing disease is simple, it takes a meatless, dairy free, sugar free diet. Implant herbs, Sea mosses, black seed, neem, and other herbs. My mugwort was included in her diet. I don’t just sell this items to sell them. I know the impact and what they can do for the mind, body, and spirit. I’ve healed people of allergic reactions in my own house, helped Unc with diabetes, and now cancer. Beyond blessed we here to help and heal."

Read NLE Choppa's tweets below.