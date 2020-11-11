As more people re-evaluate their consumption, fast-food chains are jumping on the "plant-based" wave. Many people are either introducing vegan and vegetarian options into their grocery lists or completely switching their lifestyles altogether, and we've seen restaurants like Burger King, Taco Bell, and even McDonald's introduce new items to their menus to attract customers who have opted for a plant-based diet. However, if you ask NLE Choppa, all that glitters isn't gold and people should, instead, stay away from fast food altogether.

NLE Choppa has shared his physical and spiritual journey with his fans, even picking up the moniker "NLE Chakra." The rapper posted videos about planting his own garden to grow food and has regularly spoken about the dangers of unhealthy meals. He returned for another bit of advice for the public, warning them not to be lured in by fast-food chains with promises of healthier foods.

"McDonald's, Burger King, And Taco Bell Yall foul for trying to make vegan food," he tweeted. "Do not eat that sh*t find a great vegan spot near you, not a commercial fast food place, or get groceries and cook it yourself, also grow your own food to cook. Love y’all." Hip Hop has been embracing veganism and vegetarianism as many artists, like Lizzo and Jermaine Dupri, have spoken openly about cutting meat and/or dairy from their diets.