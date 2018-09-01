vegetarian
- MusicNLE Choppa Warns Of "Foul" Fast-Food Chains Serving Vegan ItemsThe health-conscious rapper believes it's better to visit a local vegan restaurant or cook meals yourself.By Erika Marie
- FoodKFC Testing Plant-Based Chicken In 100 North Carolina RestaurantsKFC's doing something new!By Chantilly Post
- RandomHarvard Researchers Have Successfully Made Cow & Rabbit Meat In A LabBut will vegetarians be down?By Chantilly Post
- FoodTaco Bell Rolls Out Vegetarian Menu For All The Veggie LoversMeatless offerings for the crew.By Chantilly Post
- FoodCons Of Being Vegetarian: Higher Risk Of Stroke New Study RevealsEvery diet has it's pros and cons.By Andrew Portnoy
- FoodKFC Tests Out Plant-Based Beyond Fried ChickenKFC is hopping on the vegan wave.By Aron A.
- FoodBurger King's Plant-Based Impossible Burger Option Available Nationwide This MonthBurger King's vegetarian-friendly option will be available across America. By Aron A.
- LifeBurger King Sweden Releases New Vegan Burgers, Alongside A Challenge For CustomersIn other Swedish news...By hnhh
- LifeImpossible Burger Will Be Cheaper Than Real Meat, CEO SaysImpossible Burger is the future.By Aron A.
- MusicQuestlove Introduces Vegetarian Take On The "Philly Cheesesteak"...and then you eat sandwiches with your cousin. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyJimmy's Famous Seafood Reinvokes "Kitten Slaughter" Scandal, PETA Takes Giant LJimmy’s Famous Seafood 1 - PETA 0.By Devin Ch