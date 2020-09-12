NLE Choppa is fresh off of making the 2020 XXL list and dropping his first studio album. The artist seems like one of the freshest young voices in hip-hop right now, and when it comes to his life away from the music, he is looking to make some positive changes. Over the last few weeks, NLE has made it clear that he will no longer be rapping about violence and that for now, he is solely focused on positivity and changing the energy that surrounds him.

These are all valiant efforts, and now, NLE is going an extra step as recently took to Twitter to announce that he will be living a completely clean lifestyle. As he explains in the tweet below, he is no done with drugs and alcohol, including weed.

"I don’t do any drugs lemme repeat I dont do any drugs. I even stopped smoking weed on everything I love," he wrote.

The artist has also been trying to expose the medical industry, claiming that doctors and medicine don't heal people as well as one might think. Instead, NLE is vowing to take a more holistic approach to his life, which is something other artists have started to do, as well.

Needless to say, NLE seems to have it all figured out right now.