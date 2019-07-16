It's been over three months since Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. During that time, the public has been made aware of his philanthropic efforts and his posthumous music has been released. While there are many who are calling for the reports on Nipsey to cease in an effort to allow him to truly rest in peace, the forthcoming trial and current investigation into his murder make that impossible.

The New York Times released a report on Monday stating that at the time of his death, the Los Angeles Police Department was looking into the rapper. Specifically, they were, and currently are, investigating Nipsey's ties to gang members and gang activity. The outlet also states that the LAPD is examining the strip mall corner area where the Marathon Clothing store was located to determine whether or not it was a hub for gang activity. Since his death, the police department reportedly continues to dig into Nipsey's life, business moves, investments, and community expansion plans, including his desire to build an apartment complex.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The investigation wasn't unfamiliar to Nipsey, as told by South Los Angeles City Council Member Marqueece Harris-Dawson. He claims that he's reached out to the LAPD for years trying to get answers about what exactly the department is investigating, but he's been turned away. “I think everybody in the community will do everything we can to make sure the ventures he started will continue,” Harris-Dawson told The New York Times. “And this is a very confusing hiccup in this process.” Police departments nationwide have ongoing investigations into rappers, a move that has been the norm for decades. Nipsey's death only intensifies this probe as detectives will attempt to uncover as much as possible about the slain hip hop star.