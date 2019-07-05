Mustard's recent Perfect 10 album has been receiving spins and praise in equal measure. Yet the album closer, the Nipsey Hussle-assisted title track, proved to be a bittersweet experience for listeners - Mustard included. Today, the producer took to Instagram to share some footage of their last night working together, alongside an emotional homage to Nip's legacy.

"I'ma be honest," says Nipsey, in the clip. "All the shit we had success with, I ain't picked it. You be like 'bro, come get on this record, or I need you on the feature.' You pick that shit, I'ma trust you bro. Just think. Really put your mind as a producer to it, and be like 'this one' and I'ma rap to it." While it's only a brief glimpse into Nip's work ethic, it reveals some of his strength as a collaborator. The ability to trust another's creative instinct, and forsake the desire to impose one's own will at any given opportunity, is not always easy for an artist. Yet sometimes, the greatest collaborations are formed by knowing when to surrender.



It's clear that Mustard valued Nipsey not only as a collaborator, but as a friend. His caption makes for a heartbreaking read, driving home bleak realities some fans are only beginning to come to terms with. "Thought we had all the time in the world to do so much more music," he writes, reflecting on the night they laced album closer "Perfect Ten."

"I’m happy you left me with so many gems and game," he writes. "Thank you for the long convos and the motivation, I’m happy to say I got to meet you know you and work with you while you were here I’m also glad you knew I appreciated you while you was here ... I still get goose bumps when I listen to the song shit don’t even seem real bro. REST IN PEACE @nipseyhussle the great !!!!