This situation is MESSY. After her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show last week, people went digging for intel on this entire Nicole Murphy shtick. She has been downplaying her kiss with director Antoine Fuqua, noting that the two are family friends and that their embrace was platonic. She says that the photos, which appeared online this summer, were taken out of context by the media and that she was not romantic at all with Fuqua. Gossip blogger Love B. Scott decided he needed to get to the bottom of this and, oh boy, does he have the tea.

If you've been following this scandal, this is the moment you've been waiting for. Murphy has been getting dragged fiercely online with many referring to her as a homewrecker. After all, Antoine Fuqua is a happily married man, having been with Lela Rochon for years. According to the website, a source reached out to them to confirm that the photos showing Murphy and Fuqua locking lips were actually planned carefully by the model herself.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"Sources exclusively reached out to lovebscott.com to confirm that not only did Nicole call the paparazzi to take the photos — but she planned for four months and paid them to do it," claims the blogger. "We’re also told that before the photos went public, the photos were sent to Antoine Fuqua’s family. His 15-year-old and 17-year-old are said to be ‘devastated’ and ’embarrassed’ by the scandal. Nicole was indeed a ‘family friend’ and their families would celebrate birthdays together when the kids were younger."

If it really took Nicole Murphy four months to set this up -- and if she seriously paid the paparazzi to take these pictures -- what do you think her reasoning was? What do you believe?

