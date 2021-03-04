When Nicki Minaj revealed that she was dating somebody new a few years ago, the world was excited to learn who was occupying so much of her time. When she introduced Kenneth Petty, her now-husband, to her fans, there was once again a lot of excitement surrounding the news. Love was in the air. That was until details from Petty's shocking criminal past were uncovered.

Kenneth Petty's latest legal trouble arose when Nicki's husband reportedly failed to register as a sex offender in California. Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1994 and faces a 10-year maximum sentence for failing to properly identify as a sex offender. In a new report by Laura Bradley, an entertainment reporter with The Daily Beast, Petty's alleged victim, who is going solely by her first name Jennifer, is speaking about the threats and harassment that she has allegedly received from Petty and Minaj, detailing the extent of their alleged silencing campaign.



The feature article focuses mainly on the intimidation tactics that have allegedly been used by Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's side to control the narrative and protect Petty. She says that both she and Petty were sixteen-years-old at the time of the assault, accusing Petty and Minaj of trying to intimidate her into taking back her story. She claims that, on one occasion, she was offered hundreds of thousands of dollars to recant her allegations.

Jennifer also reveals that she was forced to move several times last year because of safety concerns. She says that, on one occasion after Petty's arrest last year, a mutual high school friend of hers and Petty's named Barry personally reached out to her on behalf of the couple, claiming that Nicki Minaj wanted to speak directly to her. Minaj allegedly offered her help with "whatever [she] needs". She remembers telling Minaj that her husband really did attempt to rape her, not speaking with the superstar rapper again after that call. Soon after, her brother told her that their cousin was approached with a $500,000 offer to speak with Petty's attorney. Barry also got involved again, visiting Jennifer with a $20,000 offer to recant her allegations.

Jennifer allegedly believes that Barry was trying to secure a Nicki Minaj performance at his daughter's birthday party.

