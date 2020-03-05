Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been the subject of much controversy since they revealed their relationship to the world. Initially teasing Petty as her "new boy" on Queen Radio, her now-husband was revealed to be her childhood friend. However, he has a criminal history that worried many fans of Minaj's, including serious rape and murder charges. Spending a lot of time in prison, Petty is now at risk of returning behind bars after his arrest yesterday (March 4) for failing to register as a sex offender.

Kenneth "Zoo" Petty has entered a not guilty plea in relation to his most recent charge, and the Barbs aren't quite sure how to react. Erupting on social media, Minaj's haters and supporters alike reacted to the latest controversy involving her husband.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"All the men in the world and Nicki still picked that guy," wrote one critic of their relationship. "Kenneth Petty is tarnishing her brand like Cracker Jack box jewelry," said another.

Nicki Minaj is yet to respond to her husband's latest arrest, going radio silent on the matter. Some fans are even going so far as to suggest that she sever ties with the love of her life, pointing out how her brand has gone downhill in recent years. What do you think?