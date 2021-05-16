J. Cole fans were eagerly awaiting his next album and on Friday, the North Carolina artist finally delivered with The Off-Season. So far, the project has been praised by his fanbase and they have certainly been running up the streaming numbers. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj also dropped a project of her own, although it's something that fans have already been acquainted with. The artist dropped a repackaged version of her 2009 tape Beam Me Up Scotty, all while bringing through three new tracks.

Both of these artists are superstars in the rap world and their numbers certainly reflect that. According to Hits Daily Double, Cole is projected to sell between 280,000 and 310,000 units in the first week, while Nicki is going to do between 65-75K. Considering Nicki's project is from 2009, this is pretty impressive.

Over the course of the week, these numbers could fluctuate either up or down, however, the streams that took place throughout the first few days are promising for what is to come. Cole and Nicki have fanbases that are always eager to support whatever they put out, and these numbers are definitely proof of that.

