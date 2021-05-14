Nicki Minaj's former manager Big Fendi reflected on the release of Minaj's new album, Beam Me Up Scotty, which released on Friday, with a lengthy post on Instagram. Fendi is often credited with discovering Minaj at the beginning of her music career, but the two had a falling out. They've since squashed their long-time beef.

"15 years ago, I had a vision to take over the female rap game. I met a pretty ass Trini chick from south side Jamaica Queens who I believed had the total package wit the bars and work Effort to match," Fendi wrote on Friday.



"I pushed her she pushed me which made us both into the monsters we are today," Fendi continued. "Like any other Cancer/ Sagittarius relationship it was ups and downs and we eventually hated each other guts. After our our sit down last years we both did a 360 .. “Separation brings Growth & Maturity on both sides .. Nicki Made Me #ExecutiveProducer on Bean Me Up Scotty Re-Release and Cut Me a Fat Ass check cause Real Bitches Do Real Shit !!!!! Thx Onika. We Back BACK!!"

Minaj's new album is her first work since 2018's Queen. The new album sees her reuniting with longtime collaborators Drake and Lil Wayne on the track "Seeing Green."