Before Nicki Minaj made her name as one of the greatest female rappers in history, she was struggling to come up in New York. What ended up getting her noticed by so many around the city were The Come Up DVDs, which eventually led to her signing to Young Money. Working with her former manager Big Fendi at the time, the two had a serious falling out before everything popped off, and they're discussing it all on Fendi's new podcast episode.

For the first time in many years, Nicki Minaj and Big Fendi are in the same room, speaking about what caused their fall-out and their past animosity for one another.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Big Fendi just launched his new podcast and, in the first episode, he invited Nicki Minaj to come hash out their differences. It takes a while for them to get caught up, joking about the rapper's former stage name Nicki Maraj and arguing over who decided to change it.

When they get to speaking about their beef, Big Fendi explains that he feels as though he never got the credit he deserves, as Nicki regularly cites Lil Wayne as the man who discovered her. Minaj retorted that she has always shouted out Fendi, realizing that she may have been a little petty at times but that's only because they downright didn't like each other for some time.

The entire thirty-minute episode is worth your time. Watch it below.

