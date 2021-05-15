J. Cole just dropped off his brand new project The Off-Season and so far, it has received a ton of great reviews from fans. With his latest record, Cole shows people exactly why he is one of the most highly-regarded rappers in the world, and we can only imagine the work that went into the project. As for his personal life, J. Cole is ready to fulfill a life-long dream, as this weekend, he will be making his pro basketball debut.

Last week, it was revealed that Cole had signed a three to six-game contract with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League, which is a venture created by FIBA and the NBA. His first game will take place on Sunday as his team takes on the Nigeria River Hoopers.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

If you are interested in watching the game in the United States, you will be able to do so on the ESPNEWS channel which will be carrying the game at 7 AM EST on Sunday morning. The Basketball Africa League is set to be a massive phenomenon in the continent of Africa and J. Cole's inclusion in the league will certainly be something to watch for over the course of the season.

Give us your predictions on Cole's statline, in the comments section below.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images