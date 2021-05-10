Yesterday, reports surfaced that J. Cole was set to sign with a Basketball Africa League team in Kigali, Rwanda. The Basketball Africa League is a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA that hopes to bring more shine to the continent of Africa and the number of basketball stars that it is producing. Each team has a few foreign player roster spots available, and it was believed that J. Cole would be joining the Patriots as one of those stars.

Now, the news is being confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic. As Shams explains in the tweets below, Cole will get to play about three to six games with the team this season. In fact, he will play his very first game on Sunday as his team takes on a Nigerian club.

This is unique timing as Cole will be releasing his latest album The Off-Season on Friday. With all eyes on Cole, he will be able to help grow the game of basketball in Africa and we're sure a whole lot of Americans will be glued to their TVs as they look to see how well Cole will perform on a professional basketball court.

J. Cole has previously expressed interest in playing professional basketball, and now, he will finally get to live out that dream. Needless to say, this is about to be a whole lot of fun.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images