J. Cole's long-awaited album, The Off-Season, has finally arrived and fans have had a lot to say about the 12-track project on social media.

Thus far, HotNewHipHop readers are loving Cole's KOD follow-up. On HNHH, the album has an 89% positive rating from fans with comments declaring Friday to be Cole's day, despite another highly-anticipated release from Nicki Minaj.

"Cole didn’t not [sic] disappoint, this is just what the game needed," one user wrote.

Other users celebrated the all-star lineup of producers who worked on the project. Timbaland, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jake One, Frank Dukes, Tae Beast, Maneesh, Wa1o, Sucuki, Coleman, Tommy Parker, Mario Luciano, T-Minus, and Cole, himself, are all credited.

"DIFFERENT PRODUCERS FINALLY," another user cheered.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

An early favorite on the tracklist appears to be "9 5 . s o u t h," the Cam'ron assisted introduction to the album. Maneesh, COLEMAN, and Boi-1da are credited with the song's production.

"The last :35 seconds of 95 south has me ready to beat up everybody in my house," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Cole averted expectations by bringing in 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and others to appear on the album, a decision that fans seem to be loving.

Some fans are even suggesting that 21 and Cole should do a full project together: "If we can’t get the cole and kdot album we need cole and 21."

Listeners were also shocked to hear Cole confirm that he got in a fight with Diddy, a story he references on "Let Go My Hand."

Check out more responses below.