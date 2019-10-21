Nicki Minaj has had plenty of memorable moments in her musical career. Right now, she's contemplating whether or not to still release her fifth studio album, preemptively retiring a few months ago to start a family. She explained that, when she sent out the controversial tweet, she always intended to continue doing feature verses for other artists. Perhaps this new venture can also operate outside of her retirement guidelines.

The Queens-based superstar took to social media to share some of the greatest-ever imitations of her iconic delivery on songs like "Super Bass" and "Monster." Over the years, artists and actors have attempted to put on their Minaj voices during interviews, spitting bars and praying that Nicki takes notice. Today, she had time to compile a list of her favorites and now, she wants to form a supergroup with them all.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"SWIPE & CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER," said Nicki in her caption. "If you had to choose 3 for a new group you were putting together. SHOOT!" The first clip shows Ariana Grande singing along to some of Nicki's raunchiest lyrics, which earned the coveted co-sign from the New York star. Billie Eilish follows her with a more confident transition before Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Millie Bobby Brown, and others show off their skills. Unsurprisingly, Adele had the best verse of all.

After teasing a joint single with Adele last week, Nicki shot back claims that the two were working together. Maybe she'll be part of the supergroup though.