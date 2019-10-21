When Nicki Minaj told the world that she was retiring from music earlier this year, her fans begged her to reconsider. The legendary female rapper is considered one of the best of all time and to see her depart from the game would be heartbreaking to her legion of fans. She still has so much to offer but, these days, she's more concerned with starting a family with her husband-to-be Kenneth Petty. Since last summer, she and Petty have been flaunting their relationship goals across social media and they're expected to tie the knot within fifteen days. During a sit-down conversation with The Shade Room, she confirmed as much, stating that the paperwork side of their marriage will be completed soon. She also had something to say about her controversial decision to quit music.

"When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I still had music that I already had recorded that was still gonna come out," said the Queen. "The retirement was talking about my album, meaning do I want to go back and record my fifth album. That's what I was talking about. But I knew that, of course, features... you know I always get asked to do features and I like features. So, it was really about the fifth album."

Nicki says that she didn't know her fans would react the way that they did but, considering how big of a name the artist is, she should have seen that coming. Are you hoping for new music from Minaj soon?