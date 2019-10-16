Nicki Minaj has made it clear that she plans to spend the rest of her life with Kenneth Perry since the couple secured their marriage license earlier this year. The "Megatron" rapper threw a lavish party in Beverly Hills last night for the launch of her Fendi collection and she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her wedding plans with Kenneth, making it clear that she's in no rush to run to the alter. Nicki detailed how she's waiting on her favourite Pastor to be free before the wedding has a date and overall she's surprised about how chill she's been.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," she said. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't."

She added: "I just kind of feel like it doesn't mean as much as it used to mean because the other part, the real part, I have it now and I'm so happy."

On the topic of kids, Nicki made it very clear that she and Kenneth are working on it, revealing they practice "you know, three times a night."

"At first I was like, 'I want it now. I want it now.' And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do," she explained.

Little Perry's are coming soon.