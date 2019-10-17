Adele has never been shy about her love for Nicki Minaj. The Grammy Award-winning singer is one of the most celebrated vocalists in the world, but if there's an opportunity for her to rap a Nicki track, she's going to take it. Her Carpool Karaoke clip went viral after she spit the rapper's "Monster" lyrics word-for-word, a feat that she would later repeat at a nightclub.

As much as the two artists have fawned over one another on social media, there was never news of a collaboration until now. At Nicki's Fendi capsule collection launch on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the rapper was asked by Entertainment Tonight if she and the 25 singer would join forces in the studio.

"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" Minaj excited stated. "But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

The news ran rampant as fans of both powerhouse artists shared their excitement for the release. However, after recognizing that the news circulated heavily throughout the media, Nicki switched gears and said she was just kidding. "Omg guys. 😅🤣 I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Sh*t! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you 🥴." Would a Nicki-Adele collaboration work?