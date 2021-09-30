Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!

This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"I had so much fun," she joked, getting petty with her comment on Mack Maine's photo.

"Lawwwdddd," responded Mack Maine, adding three shocked emojis. "Don't do it like that Nicketo!!! This shit was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn't complete without you [crying face emoji] [broken heart emoji]."

It was last-minute, but they sure had enough time to invite about a dozen people to the party. Nicki isn't the only person that's petty that she didn't get an invite though. Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's daughter, empathized with the rapper on Instagram.

"They always do that shitttttt," she complained. "They did it to me last time sis it’s okay!"

Check out Nicki's comment below, as well as some photos from the Young Money reunion underneath.