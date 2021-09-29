Weezy F. Baby is nearing his 40s. The New Orleans legend celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday and hip-hop shared tributes to Wayne. Artists like Fat Joe and Rick Ross offered their birthday wishes to Lil Wayne on Instagram while others saved the kind words for a more personal affair.

During what appeared to be a birthday dinner for Wayne, Drake made a toast to his mentor and the man who put him in the position he's at right now. Though the clip is slightly muffled, Drizzy pledges his loyalty to Wayne and shows his appreciation to him before everyone raised their glasses.

Over the years, we haven't received that many collaborations with the two artists, despite their tight-knit relationship. However, Drake made sure to enlist the Young Money head honcho alongside the rap game's biggest boss, Rick Ross, for their collaborative effort, "You Only Live Twice." Despite the lukewarm reception for Certified Lover Boy, many agreed that the record was one of the strongest cuts on the album. It speaks volumes about Drake and Weezy's collaborative streak together.



Chances are we won't be getting a collaborative album from the two in the future but on Friday, Lil Wayne will be unveiling his and Rich The Kid's joint project, Trust Fund Babies.

