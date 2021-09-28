They've often fawned over one another on social media, so it does not come as a surprise that Denise Bidot highlighted Lil Wayne for his birthday. The acclaimed rapper is celebrating his birthday in style today (September 27) as he turned 39, and tens of thousands of well wishes have been shared on social media. The Rap icon has always remained relatively private about his romantic relationships, but fans are seeing much more from Wayne's lovey-dovey side while he has been with Denise.

The pair have had some rough patches and reportedly broke up for a time, but things seem to be back on track as they once again appeared happily in love in the model's Instagram photos.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human on this or any planet," wrote Bidot in the caption. "You’ve been my teacher, friend and the greatest love of my life. Cheers to you @liltunechi . You truly are the goat. [birthday emoji][black heart emoji][goat emoji] (ps- these are old pics but his smile here [heart eyes emoji])."

In Denise's photos, she and Wayne are standing in front of near-lifesize letters of the initials to their first names. Check out Denise's birthday post to her beau below.