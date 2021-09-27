It goes without saying that Lil Wayne's position in the rap game is understood by fans spanning several different generations. A legend through and through, Wayne is a rare sort of emcee capable of declaring himself the Best Rapper Alive with credibility while also securing mainstream commercial dominance. As such, he tends to receive a lot of love on a daily basis -- let alone today, his 39th birthday.

In honor of the milestone occasion, his daughter Reginae Carter took a moment to share a few heartfelt words for her father, hitting Instagram with a father/daughter picture. "Happy birthday to the [GOAT]," she declares. "I love you fatherrrrr besties forever & ever . We turning up fasho when I see you ! Enjoy your day."

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Wayne being 39 is insane," writes Mez, reflecting on his own experience listening to Weezy throughout his life. "Bro been a star what feels like my whole life. He really started as a kid." It really is incredible to consider that Wayne truly did begin his career as a child prodigy, honing his hip-hop talents under the watchful eye of Birdman. Before long, he was playing an integral role in the rise of Cash Money Records, emerging from the collective as a standout favorite.

And to think, the birthday boy has yet to slow down his musical output in the slightest. Last we heard, he's gearing up to release three new albums, including I Am Not A Human Being 3, the 2 Chainz-assisted Collegrove 2, and an upcoming Rich The Kid collaboration project. Be sure to show Weezy some love in the comments below, and we can only hope that he celebrates accordingly.

Happy birthday Wayne!