Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty took a break to be cute last week, attending New York Fashion Week for the first time as a married couple and cuddling up to one another as they watched the Marc Jacobs show unfold. With the release of her new single "Yikes," Minaj has been much more active on social media than in recent times, updating her page almost daily and even returning with an all-new episode of her drama-filled Queen Radio show. Nicki and Kenneth first attracted the eyes of fans when they were photographed in the most sexually-provocative poses, testing out Instagram's censorship standards, and now they're back with more of the same, grinding up on one another in a new shot.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj updated her social profile with a new picture of herself and her man, noting that it was taken by one of their drunk friends. "I got 2 days of pics that all look like this," she joked about the low-quality, poorly-angled image. "But there’s a lot to celebrate."

The Queens rapper sure does have a lot to celebrate. She just released her first new solo single since announcing her retirement last year, also getting married to the man of her dreams in 2019. There's a ton of positivity in her life and it's nice to see her embracing it. The caption brings up a few questions though. What is the Queen celebrating specifically? Did she just sign a new endorsement deal with a major company? Could she have finished her heavily-discussed new album, which wasn't even in the cards at one point? Or, even bigger, could she be pregnant?

The New York-based rapper has been plagued with pregnancy rumors for the last year and a bit and when she told the world that she would be taking a break from music to focus on her family, many of her diehard fans assumed that she would swiftly follow up that announcement with one pertaining to the growth of her household. Maybe it's finally time for Petty and Minaj to welcome a little boy or girl into their lives. After all, they haven't exactly been secretive about their desire to have some kids. They're definitely getting enough practice in too. Of course, that's purely speculative and neither Minaj or Petty has confirmed anything regarding a potential pregnancy.

The "Barbie Tingz" rapper claimed that she would be deleting the image soon from her profile, but the number of "likes" on it may cause her to think twice about doing so. Already, the picture has racked up nearly one million double-taps by fans and peers alike, with La La Anthony acting among the celebrities who had to do a double-take at the provocative pose. We wouldn't be surprised if, in the next couple of days, Minaj updates us with even more pictures her drunk buddy took of her and her husband. With two days worth of images, it would be a shame not to share them with the masses.

What do you think she has to celebrate these days?