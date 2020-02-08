Last week, in the realm of hip hop releases, we were able to dedicate most of our focus to Lil Wayne's album, Funeral, as it was a week otherwise filled with new singles. This week, that is not the case. We got blessed with a bunch of great projects and we're thrilled to add some of their hottest cuts to our Spotify playlist, "FIRE EMOJI".

Pop Smoke is one of the most buzzing rappers in the game right now, so it was an ideal time for him to follow last July's Meet The Woo EP with a full-length sequel. Meet The Woo 2 boasts thirteen tracks and a bunch of features. Pop Smoke enlisted fellow up-and-comers like Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay for earthquake-inducing bangers, but he also collaborates with heavy-hitter Quavo to "Shake The Room". The beat was too crazy on that one to not include it in our playlist.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While we knew Meet The Woo 2 was coming, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats caught us by surprise on Friday with their collaborative project, UNLOCKED. The rapturous tracks came accompanied by an animated short film that you must see and may have raised the bar for creative rollouts in 2020. Kenny Beats, whose producer tag is ubiquitous these days, furnishes the Miami rapper with ferocious beats that match his uncontainable energy. "DIET_" is a perfect example that these two pair perfectly.

Last but not least, we have a single for you. Not just any single, but a Nicki Minaj single. The queen herself came out of semi-retirement this week to drop off "Yikes", a song title that is fitting given the scandalous week she had, but we're not gonna get into that now. This is about "Yikes", a searing assertion that Onika cannot be played with. God bless The Barbz for bullying her into completing and releasing the track this week.

