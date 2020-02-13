Nicki Minaj has officially made her public return, releasing a brand new single last week and stepping out with her husband Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 show during New York Fashion Week. The rap superstar teased her retirement last year but, clearly, something changed inside of her and she decided that the world needed more of her New York-laced bars. The highly-talented individual dropped "Yikes" and took back her Queen Radio show before bringing her hubby to one of the most exciting NYFW events last night, locking lips in their front-row seats as they considered their next stylistic moves.

Nicki Minaj is certainly a fashionable individual, being spotted numerous times over the years at Fashion Week events. As for her life partner, some would say that Kenny Petty is missing some drip. Meek Mill clowned the man for resembling a Jimmy Jazz mannequin the other day so he might be taking pointers from his wife on how to dress to impress.

Uploading some moments from their time at the Marc Jacobs runway show, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty clearly enjoyed themselves, kissing in one video shared to Instagram and showing out for the paparazzi in another.

These two form one of hip-hop's favorite couples of the moment. Do you think Minaj has found herself a keeper?