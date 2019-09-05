Well, we weren't expecting this at the start of the day. Nicki Minaj is fresh off the release of one of her most successful feature verses in recent years, going ham on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" with Ty Dolla $ign. After her brief hiatus at the beginning of the year, the legendary female rapper released her most recent single "Megatron." It appears as though that may have been her final solo musical offering because a few moments ago, Minaj announced her intention to retire from the music industry. As you would expect, fans are extremely upset at the news, but they are understanding of her explanation.

For months, Nicki has been working on her relationship with Kenny Petty, a childhood friend that she reconnected with. The two are madly in love and Minaj has hinted that she wants to start a family with him. While she addressed her loyal supporters, the Queen noted that it's time for her to hang up the microphone and focus solely on building her life with Petty.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the universe and below, we've included some of the most popular reactions to the news. We've rounded up posts from social media and our own comments section to give you a look into how people are feeling.

Congratulations on an extremely successful career. Have a listen to your favorite Nicki album today and show some love to the Queen as she moves into this new stage of her life.