Nicki Minaj is easily one of the most celebrated female rappers of all time. She's broken barriers for the current generation of femcees to strive, ushering in an era of artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Tierra Whack and even Cardi B. While nobody can outshine Nicki, she has taken a back seat to some of the other ladies in the game in the last few years. For the last two months, the Queen has gone radio silent, appearing at the Met Gala and then dropping off the face of the Earth. People have speculated that she's trying to hide a pregnancy, which is still a possibility. She has decided to return from her hiatus though and is likely to explain what's been going on shortly.

Several minutes ago, Nicki Minaj tweeted for the first time in a couple of months. While that doesn't sound entirely newsworthy, her return was marked by a pretty random utterance. During her feud with Cardi B, Nicki spit some bars on a Future and Juice WRLD track that go: "Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron / I'm stopping bags and I don't need a red octagon." Well, Minaj's first tweet back from her hiatus might be hinting at some more beef with Cardi B with the post simply reading, "MEGATRON."

Perhaps we're reading too far into it. Maybe Nicki was just hella inspired by the Transformers and let out a tweet about how much she loves Megatron. Or maybe there's more to this and it will unravel soon. Either way, we're here for it.