It's about to be a Barbz social media stampede not that MTV has made a special announcement about Nicki Minaj. There has been some big news coming from Minaj & Co. today (August 9) about Queen Radio making a return this month, but it looks as if Minaj will also be honored at this year's Video Music Awards. Minaj's legacy in Rap is far from over and her imprint and influence as a queen in Hip Hop are unmatched, so it comes as no surprise that the femcee will receive MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Additionally, Nicki Minaj will be performing at the VMAs for the first time since 2018, and it will mark 11 years since she received her first award for Best Hip Hop Video.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in Hip Hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Minaj will join other Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipients like Janet Jackson, Madonna, LL Coool J, and Missy Elliott. The latter even gave her a shout-out on Twitter by writing, "Congratulations to @NICKIMINAJ on this achievement [clapping emoji][celebration emoji]." It was a brief mention that tugged at Minaj's heartstrings. The rapper told her fellow music legend that she "kicked down the door" before adding, "Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry."

Make sure to tune into the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28.