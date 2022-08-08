Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at the 2022 VMAs live from Prudential Center, later this month. It will be the first time Minaj has performed at the ceremony since 2018.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The honor is given to artists deemed to have provided significant contributions and had a profound impact on music videos and popular culture. Past recipients have included Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott.

Minaj's 2018 appearance included performances of “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams.” Joining her as performers at this year's ceremony will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco

MTV isn't the only place Minaj has received praise as of late. While performing at the Young Money Reunion show over the weekend, Drake labeled her one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Minaj is expected to be releasing her next single, “Super Freaky Girl," on August 12.

The VMAs are scheduled for Sunday, August 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

[Via]