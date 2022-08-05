Nicki Minaj is one of the most legendary artists in the game and whenever she comes out with something new, you can expect fans to be all over it. Her status in the game has allowed her to amass millions of fans, and they all love her music, regardless of the direction she goes in. With that being said, Nicki is set to release a new song called "Super Freaky Girl," and recently, she offered up the release date and the cover photo for the track.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Nicki can be seen wearing a revealing light pink silk top with a multi-shade pink wig. From there, Nicki revealed that the song is going to come out on Friday, August 12th, which just so happens to be a week from today.





In terms of the actual song, it will contain a sample from the legendary MC Hammer effort "U Can't Touch This." A snippet of the song ended up surfacing on TikTok last night, and so far, fans are loving what they are hearing.

Nicki has never been shy to sample legendary hip-hop hits, and this is yet another example of that. Overall, it will be interesting to see how the entire track comes together.

Let us know what you think of the new snippet, in the comments down below.