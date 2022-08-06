The VMA's are rapidly approaching. After announcing their nominees a couple weeks ago, the award show has now revealed a few of the artists who will be performing at the New Jersey Prudential Center event on August 28.

It looks like the show will have performances from J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Anitta. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

J Balvin's been keeping busy. He performed with Travis Scott at an MLB All-Star party, and his collaboration with Air Jordan 2 has just gotten a release date. At the VMAs, he'll do a TV premiere of "Nivel de Perreo" with Ryan Castro. It will be his first time on the VMA stage since his 2019 "Que Pretendes" performance with Bad Bunny.

Marshmello and Khalid are slated to perform together at the show, doing a rendition of their new song "Numb." It will be Marshmello's VMA main stage debut. Khalid performed back in 2017 with Logic and Alessia Cara for "1-800-273-8255."

Unsurprisingly, hip hop is dominating the nominations this year. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow each got seven nominations. Doja Cat is right behind them with six, and Drake, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran all scored five noms. First-time nominees include Baby Keem, Doechii, J.I.D., Muni Long, and Tems. Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo are all nominated for Artist of the Year.

Check back with HNHH for more VMA performance announcements. The award show is at 8 PM ET on August 28.

