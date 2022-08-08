Nicki Minaj is bringing back Queen Radio, later this month, much to the excitement of her fans. In addition to the return of the show, she is releasing a line of merch to mark the occasion.

Fans will be able to tune in through Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon, which will allow them to call in and ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly.

As for the merch, fans can access a hoodie and t-shirt at the Amazon Music Merch Shop.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Minaj's next single, “Super Freaky Girl," which is scheduled for release on August 12.

Minaj has also been selected as the recipient for this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV's Video Music Awards, where she is expected to perform for the first time at the ceremony since 2018.

"I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!" she wrote in a celebratory post on Instagram, Monday. "You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance."

The next episode of Queen Radio will be airing on Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 PM. Episodes are available to stream in the days after they originally air.



