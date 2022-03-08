Nicki Minaj will be returning to the radio in the coming weeks, signing a new deal to bring Queen Radio to Amazon Amp, a new service announced on Tuesday (March 8). The show was formerly an Apple Music exclusive before moving over to Amazon Amp, which is a new live radio app that users can play DJ on as they chat with listeners and check out tens of millions of songs distributed by the three major labels (Universal, Sony, and Warner), as well as hundreds of independent imprints.

Ahead of her next Instagram Live session at 4PM EST on Tuesday, Nicki shared an exclusive code for her Barbz to download the app and get ready for the first new episode of Queen Radio. Nicki joins a roster of other artists that have partnered with Amp for their own shows, including Pusha-T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, Travis Barker, Big Boi, and more. Internet personalities including Nikita Dragun have also signed on for their own shows.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The exciting return of Queen Radio anchors today's announcement, while a lot of hype is forming for the upcoming shows from Pusha-T and the others. Nicki Minaj's name is presently trending on Twitter with thousands of fans discussing the return of the radio show, as well as Amp's launch.

