Yung Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, has been pleading for a Nicki Minaj feature since last year. Back in June of 2021, the 28-year-old hit her up on Twitter and said, "@NICKIMINAJ I [f*ck with] u... I'm not just saying this cuz we should do a song... even tho we should lol." While he wasn't expecting it, Nicki liked his tweet, which sent him into utter shock.

Following their initial run-in on social media, the Mobile, Alabama native teased that they had a song together back in September. While performing at a show in New York, he said to the crowd, "I was working on a song with an artist from this city and I wanted y'all to hear this sh*t just to see if y'all think it's going to work out... I don't know if y'all know somebody named Nicki Minaj?" However, he never actually played a record.

After the video footage gained traction, Bleu hopped on the internet and explained the entire ordeal. He tweeted, "We [don't] have a song yet actually tho y’all I just wanted to play some shit we was working on since we was in New York. Ain gotta verse just yet."

Though there was plenty of speculation before, it seems that the two have finally gotten the chance to work together. Yesterday (August 5), Nicki took to her IG story to post, "This song I just did with Bleu." After seeing what she'd uploaded, Blue screenshotted it and shared it with his 1.5 million followers. "[smiling devil emoji] BOUT THAT TIME @nickiminaj."

As of now, they haven't released a song title or release date. HNHH will make updates about the record once they're provided. Do you think it will be a hit?