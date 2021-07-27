Nicki Minaj stormed through this year to celebrate her breakout mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. A project that didn't offer the pristine and infectious pop sounds that would dominate the carts but rather highlighted just how good of a f*cking rapper Nicki Minaj is. The re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty finally found the mixtape on streaming services for the first time and earned Nicki another top 10 charting project on the Billboard 200.



Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

From its iconic cover to cult classics like "Itty Bitty Piggy," Nicki Minaj beloved mixtape has maintained in steady rotation since hitting streaming services, despite being over 10-years-old. And while it did cement the Barbz status in pop culture, it looks like Barbie's rival doll brand has now offered their own tribute to Nicki. Today, Nicki took to her Instagram page where she revealed Bratz Doll's customized recreation of the Beam Me Up Scotty cover on her Story, writing, "Thank you @bratz."

The re-release of Nicki Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty included four new songs. Drake and Lil Wayne make an appearance on "Seeing Green," while she also paid homage to Jay-Z on the record, "Fractions." The project also included her remix to Skillibeng's "Crocodile Teeth."

Check out Nicki Minaj's shout out to Bratz below.