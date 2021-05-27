Weeks ago, Nicki Minaj surprised fans by re-releasing her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with a few extra tracks. On "Seeing Green," we found Minaj reuniting with Lil Wayne and Drake, and quickly, the song, as well as the mixtape, became a favorite worldwide. Hours ago, Nicki jumped back on Instagram to share her latest record-breaking accomplishment, this time celebrating Beam Me Up Scotty officially becoming the highest-charting re-release mixtape from a rapper in Hip Hop history.

Nicki penned a lengthy caption detailing why this means so much to her in today's music climate, especially in the Rap industry. "I love you guys so much," Nicki began. "Thank you. Can't wait to share my album with you real soon. [red heart emojis]."



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

"I have to say this. Don't care who takes it the wrong way. [pink bow emoji] #BeamMeUpScotty no singles #SeeingGreen is over 5 mins with no hook. Singles now r 2-3 mins, catchy hook, #Fractions is just rapping for over 3 mins, no hook). [star emoji]."

"No videos (which is always the biggest push for females, myself included), [star emoji] no RADIO, [star emoji] very little play listing due to a surprise release (artists get over 100 playlists for big launches) [star emoji] no TikTok challenges (which has become EXTREMELY helpful to all artists, love the app, btw [unicorn emoji]."

"THIS MAKES IT MEAN MORE TO ME cuz it rlly just boils down to having the best FANS ON EARTH that rode with me 12 YEARS LATER [red ballon emoji]." Congrats to Nicki Minaj for this major accomplishment. Beam Me Up Scotty also moved 80K its first week (re-release). Read through her caption in full below.