Many fans are still reeling from the release of Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green," a track that found the lyricist reuniting with her fellow Young Money rappers Drake and Lil Wayne. With all three parties seemingly determined to steal the "best verse" title, the bar-heavy track became an instant favorite, evoking memories of a widely beloved era.

Naturally, Nicki has been highlighting the track on her Twitter page, and today she took a moment to share a homemade video for the track, largely composed of behind-the-scenes footage. "Check out this cute lil surprise Grizz & I put together for the #Barbz," she writes. "Love you."

The video itself, clearly designed with Nick's target audience in mind, features plenty of clips and photographs spanning the years. Appropriately, there are many vintage throwbacks circling back to the YMCMB days, when Nicki, Wayne, and Drake moved as an unshakeable unit. It's sure to evoke nostalgia in anybody who actively pines for those days gone by, and while it might not be the elaborate big-budget video some had hoped for, it's certainly an enjoyable addition to the track for the time being.

In addition to the new BTS video, Nicki has also thrown a bone to the aspiring emcees in her rabid fanbase. "By popular demand, the #SeeingGreen instrumental is up & out," she announces. "Spit on it. Pauz. For now, it’s only in my store but we’ll have it on streaming shortly as well." Should you be interested in trying your hand at keeping stride with Young Money, hit Minaj's official shop right here.

Do you think we'll see Nicki, Drake, and Weezy reuniting for an official "Seeing Green" video?