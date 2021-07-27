bratz
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Bratz Collab Roasted By FansThe collector's set based on the reality's star iconic looks has not been well-received. By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBratz Teases Possible Nicki Minaj VMA DollThe popular doll brand shared a photo of what Bratz VMA Nicki would look like. By hnhh
- Pop CultureVictoria Monét Calls Out Bratz For Copying Her Music Video Concept: "I Take Payments Via Cashapp"Monét has accused the brand of copying her "Coastin'" music video for their latest collaboration.By Hayley Hynes
- GramNicki Minaj Reacts To "Beam Me Up Scotty" Customized Bratz DollNicki Minaj shows love to Bratz's customized doll paying homage to her breakout mixtape. By Aron A.