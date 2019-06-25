Last month, Chance The Rapper embarked on a mission to bring back Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets. He joined forces with two million other chicken lovers to campaign for a better tomorrow, urging the fast-food chain to bring back the popular item. Today, Wendy's came through with a solid announcement, telling the world that the Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be back on August 19. Fans of the menu addition will need to wait over a month to fulfill their taste buds and although Nicki Minaj is happy that she can have her nuggs in August, she's confused as to why they keep getting pulled from their restaurants. Minaj decided to take her frustrations to Twitter, asking Wendy's why they don't just leave the Spicy Chicken Nuggets on their menu forever.

The Queen took to Twitter, @ing the restaurant and hoping for a response. "Why do y’all keep taking it off the menu in the first place? Just leave it. Y’all mad aggy," said Minaj. Wendy's responded and they were unusually polite, noting that they're not about to disrespect one of the greatest female rappers of all time. "Sorry Queen. When people aren't buying something they take it away. Hopefully they stay around this time," replied the chain. When a fan joked that not even Wendy's can roast the Queen, the restaurant said they have too much respect to even try.

We've got to keep Chance The Rapper and Nicki Minaj satisfied. Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be back on August 19.