Nicki Minaj has been on a roll with her back-to-back music releases. Between releasing "Super Freaky Girl" and its "Queenmix" less than a month ago, the mother of one hasn't given her fans a chance to breathe. Her latest Instagram post let the world know that they need to prepare for yet another single.

For over a year, rapper Yung Bleu has tried to get a record with the 39-year-old, and now the time has come. Back in August, Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, took to Instagram and hinted at their collaboration. She wrote, "This song I just did with Bleu." Keeping the energy going, Bleu screenshotted her post and shared it with his 1.5 million followers. "[smiling devil emoji] BOUT THAT TIME @nickiminaj," he said.

Their exchange on social media left users excited and filled them with anticipation-- now they're feeling those same emotions all over again. Earlier today (September 11), Nicki shared a picture of her and Bleu on IG. Both of them stood in front of a bronze backdrop while wearing distinct costumes, hinting that they might have recorded visuals for the record.

Her post, which has already garnered over 500,000 likes, had the caption, "#LoveInTheWay [FRIDAY] @bleuvandross [fire emojis]." Bleu, 28, also shared the picture and wrote, "Love In The Way @nickiminaj [moon emoji] HITS ONLY! Watch this."

Both uploads have gotten their fair share of celebrity encouragement. Entertainers like Juicy J, Naomi Campbell, Project Pat, and others have expressed their enthusiasm for both artists.

Are you excited for about release this Friday? Let us know in the comments.