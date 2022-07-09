Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

It's no secret that Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, pled guilty to attempted rape nearly three decades ago. Due to this, he served more than four years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Despite this, Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, decided to reconnect with her old friend, get married, and even produce a child with him.

Nonetheless, as they began to form into a family, things from Petty's past continued to follow him. Last year, it was reported that Petty failed to register as a sex offender after moving to the state of California. As a result of his actions, a case was formed against him to which he pleaded guilty-- a few days ago he learned his fate.

The father of one faced ten years behind bars with supervision for life, but ultimately walked away with one year of house arrest, three years of probation, and a $55,000 fine.

After the news broke online, thousands of people targeted Nicki and the lifestyle she chose to live. However, this didn't phase her not one bit because she decided to post a picture of her two favorite men. In the first image, their son sat on Petty's shoulders. In the second slide, the three were standing near each other outside of their luxurious home.

Check out the pic below that has over one million likes.