After tense back and forths regarding whether or not he purposefully failed to register as a sex offender, Kenneth Petty has learned his fate. Nicki Minaj's husband has been entangled in legal drama after Petty moved to California but did not register with the state. The rapper's husband served time after he reportedly pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge decades ago.

It was back in 1995 when then-16-year-old Jennifer Hough told police that Petty sexually assaulted her. He denied the allegations but served four and a half years in prison following his conviction, and was ordered to register as a sex offender.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

We previously reported that Petty pleaded guilty to the most recent charges against him. Prosecutors were said to have wanted a hefty penalty for the infraction, and today (July 6), a sentencing hearing put this all to rest.

Petty has been sentenced to one year of in-home detention instead of prison, in addition to three years probation. The U.S. Attorney's Office also stated that Petty must pay a $55K fine.

Neither Minaj nor Petty has issued statements regarding the news of his conviction, although it isn't expected for the ultra-private couple to speak about this case.

